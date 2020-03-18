Social distancing, Part 2: Erik van Rooyen Fights the Foo

Welcome back to what may just turn into a recurring series — because in times like these no one is taking a break from social media.

And so this will be our semi-regular look-in at how the game's best are passing the time in the time of coronavirus. We're calling it "Social Distancing 2: The Search for More Money."

On with the show ...

Erik van Rooyen is at least 12 months away from growing his hair and beard out long enough to be a semi-passable Dave Grohl.

I am personally of the opinion that "Walk" is the band's best distillation of their sound into a single track.

Justin Rose is proving that he could once again contend for a green jacket — whenever they do reschedule the Masters — on Augusta National's pool-table putting surfaces.

Speaking of Augusta — and Justin Rose, for that matter — Sergio Garcia is celebrating his daughter Azalea's second birthday.

Ian Poulter is racing through Bahrain, Florida, which is unlike Baghdad, Florida, insofar as one of them actually exists.

And Justin Thomas, finally, is practicing his social distancing by having the presence of mind and common courtesy to play from a place where no one would dare get within 6 feet of him.

Here, apropos of nothing, is a Muppets clip I enjoy.

It is Wednesday, March 18.