Social distancing: Pro golfers finds ways to stay busy during coronavirus pandemic

It's been less than a week since professional golf paused indefinitely because of the coronavirus, and tour pros have already been looking for ways to pass the time.

Rickie Fowler almost shot 59 in a match against Justin Thomas. Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm announced that they wouldn't join the proposed Premier Golf League. Tiger Woods sent out one tweet.

Here is what other players are up to:

Several European Tour players are getting creative with the #StayAtHomeChallenge.

Ian Poulter already feels the need for speed.

So does Matthias Schwab, the master of multi-tasking.

Phil Mickelson isn't sure what to do.

Max Homa is planning on working out – or not.

Beef isn't starving.

Neither is Jason Dufner, who also is apparently still earning that #SponsoredContent cash.

Padraig Harrington is struggling to get used to this social distancing thing.

Chesson Hadley still feels the need to show us his golf tan.