Southern Hills to host record fifth PGA Championship in 2030

The PGA of America announced Tuesday that the PGA Championship will return to Southern Hills Country Club in 2030.

The Tulsa layout had previously been announced as a future tournament site "no later than 2030." Now a specific date has been confirmed, meaning a 23-year gap from when Southern Hills played host to the 2007 PGA that was won by Tiger Woods.

In addition to hosting three U.S. Opens (1958, 1977 and 2001), Southern Hills will become the first course to host five editions of the PGA Championship. It was also home to the event in 1970 (won by Hubert Green), 1982 (Raymond Floyd) and 1994 (Nick Price). The course will also host the Senior PGA Championship next year.

The announcement means that future PGA sites are confirmed for the next decade, with the exception of 2025. With TPC Harding Park hosting for the first time later this summer, the tournament will then head to Kiawah Island (2021), Trump Bedminster (2022), Oak Hill (2023), Valhalla (2024), Aronimink (2026), PGA Frisco (2027), Olympic (2028) and Baltusrol (2029), with Congressional succeeding Southern Hills as the 2031 host.