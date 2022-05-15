×

Speculation time over as Tiger Woods arrives at Southern Hills Sunday ahead of PGA Championship

No more speculation. No more flight trackers. No more scanning interview schedules.

Tiger Woods is on the grounds at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, preparing for the PGA Championship.


The 15-time major champion, one of those coming in the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, flew into Tulsa Sunday morning to begin his preparations.

Woods made news when he took a surprise trip to Southern Hills the final week of April for a practice round. The four-time PGA champion played about a third of his round that day with helicopters flying overhead as everyone attempted to get a look at Woods.

Woods last teed it up at the Masters, where he made the cut before fading on the weekend and finishing in 47th place.

After his final round at the Masters, Woods committed to play The Open Championship this summer at St. Andrews, but sounded much less certain about the PGA Championship, simply saying, “I will try to get ready for Southern Hills, and we'll see what this body is able to do."

It appears his body is ready for another major championship.

