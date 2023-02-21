×

Suzann Pettersen to captain both 2023, 2024 European Solheim Cup teams

DENHAM, England — Suzann Pettersen will captain Europe at the next two Solheim Cups.

The Norwegian was selected on Tuesday to lead the team for the 2024 event at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., having already been appointed as captain for this year’s Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain from Sept. 22-24.

Pettersen said the decision “makes perfect sense” with the event being held in back-to-back years.

“This will allow us to build a strategy and a philosophy for the team that we can keep, which will offer more consistency for the players and enable them to focus on their performance,” Pettersen said. “My focus is on getting the team around the players and the atmosphere right and then taking that up to the next level.”

Lewis to captain U.S. Solheim team in '23, '24

 BY Brentley Romine  — 

2023 U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis will also serve as captain for the 2024 matches at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Pettersen represented Europe on nine Solheim Cup teams — in 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2019.

In 2019, she holed the winning putt at Gleneagles in Scotland and immediately announced her retirement

Pettersen was vice-captain when the Europeans retained the title at the Inverness Club in Ohio in 2021, under Catriona Matthew.

Stacy Lewis has already been selected as the United States captain for the 2023 and ’24 competitions.

