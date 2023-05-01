Team England hit by pair of WDs just days from International Crown start

Just days away from the start of the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, Team England has taken a big hit.

Make that two big hits.

First reported by Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, Georgia Hall and Charley Hull, the top two ranked players on the four-player England squad at Nos. 10 and 18 in the Rolex Ranking, respectively, each withdrew from the team competition on Saturday.

The event, the first since 2018, begins Thursday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Per Golfweek’s report, Hall was battling a left-foot injury, while Hull has been feeling unwell and planned to return home to England for a few weeks to see a doctor.

Replacing the two English stars are current No. 178 Alice Hewson and No. 222 Liz Young, who will join No. 49 Jodi Ewart Shadoff and No. 116 Bronte Law in competing.