Ted Scott, because of ‘family emergency,’ not on Scottie Scheffler’s bag during final round of FedEx St. Jude

Scottie Scheffler will not have Ted Scott on his bag during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported Sunday from TPC Southwind.

Scott, according to Lewis, left Memphis, Tennessee, Saturday night for his home in Louisiana to address a “family emergency.”

Brad Payne will serve as Scheffler’s caddie. Payne, the PGA Tour’s chaplain, caddied for Scheffler in the third round of last year PGA Championship, when Scott, as prearranged, left Valhalla for the day to attend his daughter’s high school graduation.

Payne drove to Memphis from his home in Dallas, Texas, Saturday night, Lewis reported. Lewis added that multiple caddies, out of respect to Scott and Scheffler, reached out to Scheffler and his coach, Randy Smith, to offer their willingness to work for their player in the morning and Scheffler in the afternoon (1:30 p.m. EDT tee time).

Scottie Scheffler will use fill-in caddie Brad Payne Sunday after Ted Scott returns home for a private family matter. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 10, 2025

Scheffler begins the final round of the PGA Tour’s first playoff event two shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood. The world No. 1 is vying for his fifth victory of the season. Regardless of Sunday’s outcome, he will remain atop the FedExCup standings entering the second playoff event, next week’s BMW Championship at Caves Valley outside Baltimore, Maryland.