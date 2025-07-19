The Open 2025: Leaderboard, results from the third round at Royal Portrush

Scottie Scheffler shot 4-under 67 Saturday to take a four-shot lead at 14 under par through 54 holes of the 153rd Open Championship.

Haotong Li (69) is in solo second with Matt Fitzpatrick (71) alone in third. Rory McIlroy (66) is among a group tied for fourth, six back.

Here’s how things stand entering the final round at Royal Portrush: