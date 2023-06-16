The third round of the 123rd U.S. Open will be contested Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California. NBC will have coverage, beginning at 1 p.m. ET, with Peacock showcasing featured groups, featured holes and U.S. Open All Access (click here for streams and times).
Here's a look at tee times and pairings (all times ET; a = amateur):
|
Tee Time
|
Player
|
Score
|
12:33 p.m.
|
Ryan Fox
|
142
|
12:44 p.m.
|
Adam Hadwin
|
142
|
|
Jon Rahm
|
142
|
12:55 p.m.
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
142
|
|
Shane Lowry
|
142
|
1:06 p.m.
|
Ryo Ishikawa
|
142
|
|
David Puig
|
142
|
1:17 p.m.
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
142
|
|
Ben Carr (a)
|
142
|
1:28 p.m.
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
142
|
|
Russell Henley
|
142
|
1:39 p.m.
|
Cameron Young
|
142
|
|
Padraig Harrington
|
142
|
1:50 p.m.
|
Abraham Ancer
|
142
|
|
Aldrich Potgieter (a)
|
142
|
2:01 p.m.
|
Maxwell Moldovan (a)
|
142
|
|
Sam Stevens
|
142
|
2:17 p.m.
|
Patrick Reed
|
141
|
|
Sergio Garcia
|
141
|
2:28 p.m.
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
141
|
|
Kevin Streelman
|
141
|
2:39 p.m.
|
Adam Svensson
|
141
|
|
Jordan Smith
|
141
|
2:50 p.m.
|
Jacob Solomon
|
141
|
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
141
|
3:01 p.m.
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
141
|
|
Tom Kim
|
141
|
3:12 p.m.
|
Collin Morikawa
|
140
|
|
Gordon Sargent (a)
|
140
|
3:23 p.m.
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
140
|
|
Yuto Katsuragawa
|
140
|
3:34 p.m.
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
140
|
|
Brooks Koepka
|
140
|
3:45 p.m.
|
Billy Horschel
|
140
|
|
Sahith Theegala
|
140
|
4:01 p.m.
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
140
|
|
Viktor Hovland
|
139
|
4:12 p.m.
|
Si Woo Kim
|
139
|
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
139
|
4:23 p.m.
|
Ryan Gerard
|
139
|
|
Keith Mitchell
|
139
|
4:34 p.m.
|
Sam Burns
|
139
|
|
Austin Eckroat
|
139
|
4:45 p.m.
|
Andrew Putnam
|
139
|
|
Eric Cole
|
139
|
4:56 p.m.
|
Romain Langasque
|
139
|
|
Nick Hardy
|
139
|
5:07 p.m.
|
Denny McCarthy
|
138
|
|
Gary Woodland
|
138
|
5:18 p.m.
|
Dylan Wu
|
138
|
|
Ryutaro Nagano
|
138
|
5:29 p.m.
|
Justin Suh
|
138
|
|
Brian Harman
|
138
|
5:45 p.m.
|
Charley Hoffman
|
138
|
|
Tony Finau
|
137
|
5:56 p.m.
|
Cameron Smith
|
136
|
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
135
|
6:07 p.m.
|
Sam Bennett
|
135
|
|
Min Woo Lee
|
134
|
6:18 p.m.
|
Dustin Johnson
|
134
|
|
Harris English
|
133
|
6:29 p.m.
|
Xander Schauffele
|
132
|
|
Rory McIlroy
|
132
|
6:40 p.m.
|
Wyndham Clark
|
131
|
|
Rickie Fowler
|
130