Third-round tee times and pairings for the 123rd U.S. Open at LACC

The third round of the 123rd U.S. Open will be contested Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California. NBC will have coverage, beginning at 1 p.m. ET, with Peacock showcasing featured groups, featured holes and U.S. Open All Access (click here for streams and times).

Here's a look at tee times and pairings (all times ET; a = amateur):

Tee Time

Player

Score

12:33 p.m.

Ryan Fox

142

12:44 p.m.

Adam Hadwin

142

 

Jon Rahm

142

12:55 p.m.

Tommy Fleetwood

142

 

Shane Lowry

142

1:06 p.m.

Ryo Ishikawa

142

 

David Puig

142

1:17 p.m.

Sebastián Muñoz

142

 

Ben Carr (a)

142

1:28 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay

142

 

Russell Henley

142

1:39 p.m.

Cameron Young

142

 

Padraig Harrington

142

1:50 p.m.

Abraham Ancer

142

 

Aldrich Potgieter (a)

142

2:01 p.m.

Maxwell Moldovan (a)

142

 

Sam Stevens

142

2:17 p.m.

Patrick Reed

141

 

Sergio Garcia

141

2:28 p.m.

Tyrrell Hatton

141

 

Kevin Streelman

141

2:39 p.m.

Adam Svensson

141

 

Jordan Smith

141

2:50 p.m.

Jacob Solomon

141

 

Hideki Matsuyama

141

3:01 p.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick

141

 

Tom Kim

141

3:12 p.m.

Collin Morikawa

140

 

Gordon Sargent (a)

140

3:23 p.m.

Patrick Rodgers

140

 

Yuto Katsuragawa

140

3:34 p.m.

 Mackenzie Hughes

140

 

Brooks Koepka

140

3:45 p.m.

Billy Horschel

140

 

Sahith Theegala

140

4:01 p.m.

Joaquin Niemann

140

 

Viktor Hovland

139

4:12 p.m.

Si Woo Kim

139

 

Bryson DeChambeau

139

4:23 p.m.

Ryan Gerard

139

 

Keith Mitchell

139

4:34 p.m.

Sam Burns

139

 

Austin Eckroat

139

4:45 p.m.

Andrew Putnam

139

 

Eric Cole

139

4:56 p.m.

Romain Langasque

139

 

Nick Hardy

139

5:07 p.m.

Denny McCarthy

138

 

Gary Woodland

138

5:18 p.m.

Dylan Wu

138

 

Ryutaro Nagano

138

5:29 p.m.

Justin Suh

138

 

Brian Harman

138

5:45 p.m.

Charley Hoffman

138

 

Tony Finau

137

5:56 p.m.

Cameron Smith

136

 

Scottie Scheffler

135

6:07 p.m.

Sam Bennett

135

 

Min Woo Lee

134

6:18 p.m.

Dustin Johnson

134

 

Harris English

133

6:29 p.m.

Xander Schauffele

132

 

Rory McIlroy

132

6:40 p.m.

Wyndham Clark

131

 

Rickie Fowler

130

