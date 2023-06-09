The U.S. Open is being contested June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club in California. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's third major of the year.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC and USA Network, Peacock will provide daily live coverage across the Premium Tier. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up today. To find the live coverage, click here for Peacock's U.S. Open hub page, which lists every stream link.

You can also watch multiple morning and afternoon featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 6, 14 and 15) during all four rounds, exclusively on Peacock. Click on links to watch streams when live. Future stream links will be provided when available. "Live From the U.S. Open" and the Meijer LPGA Classic will also be showcased on Golf Channel this week.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)

Monday

4-7PM: Live From the U.S. Open

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Tuesday

Noon-7PM: Live From the U.S. Open

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Wednesday

Noon-7PM: Live From the U.S. Open

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Thursday

9:40AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1 full coverage (USGA)

11:13AM-4:13PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, early featured group 1 (USGA)

11:24AM-4:24PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, early featured group 2 (USGA)

Noon-10PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, featured holes (Nos. 6, 14 and 15) (USGA)

1-8PM (USA/Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage (USGA)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 1 (LPGA)

3-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, All Access

4:43-9:43PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, late featured group 3 (USGA)

4:54-9:54PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, late featured group 4 (USGA)

8-11PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1 full coverage (USGA)

11PM-1AM: Live From the U.S. Open

Friday

9:40AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2 full coverage (USGA)

11:13AM-4:13PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, early featured group 1 (USGA)

11:24AM-4:24PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, early featured group 2 (USGA)

Noon-10PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, featured holes (Nos. 6, 14 and 15) (USGA)

1-8PM (USA/Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage (USGA)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2 (LPGA)

3-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, All Access

4:43-9:43PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, late featured group 3 (USGA)

4:54-9:54PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, late featured group 4 (USGA)

8-11PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2 full coverage (USGA)

11PM-1AM: Live From the U.S. Open

Saturday

11AM-1PM: Live From the U.S. Open

1-11PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3 full coverage (USGA)

1:30-5:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, early featured group 1 (USGA)

1:50-5:50PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, early featured group 2 (USGA)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3 (LPGA)

3-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, All Access

3-10PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, featured holes (Nos. 6, 14 and 15) (USGA)

5:40-9:40PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, late featured group 3 (USGA)

6-10PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, late featured group 4 (USGA)

11PM-1AM: Live From the U.S. Open

Sunday

Noon-1PM: Live From the U.S. Open

12:30-4:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, early featured group 1 (USGA)

12:50-4:50PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, early featured group 2 (USGA)

1-2PM (Peacock): Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4 (LPGA - conclusion on CBS)

1-10PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4 full coverage (USGA)

2-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, All Access

2-9PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, featured holes (Nos. 6, 14 and 15) (USGA)

4:40-8:40PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, late featured group 3 (USGA)

5-9PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, late featured group 4 (USGA)

10PM-Midnight: Live From the U.S. Open