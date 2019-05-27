Three qualify for U.S. Open via Japan sectional

Getty Images

Kodai Ichihara, Shugo Imahira and Mikumu Horikawa all qualified for next month's U.S. Open in a sectional qualifier held Monday in Japan.

Ichihara set the pace for the 33-man field with a score of 13-under 131 at Kuwana Country Club in Mie Prefecture, and as a result he'll make his first career U.S. Open start at Pebble Beach. Imahira, who received a special exemption to this year's Masters, was one shot back at 12 under and will play for the second time after missing the cut two years ago at Erin Hills.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Road to Pebble: U.S. Open sectional results

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Players across 12 sites will attempt to qualify for the 119th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.


The third and final spot came down to Horikawa and American Chan Kim at 11 under, with Horikawa advancing in a playoff. He will make his U.S. Open debut next month.

Notables who failed to qualify include second alternate Hiroki Fujita (-8), Hideto Tanihara (-7) and Jazz Janewattananond (72-WD). Only 15 of the 33 players in the field turned in 36-hole scores.

This is the second of 12 sectional qualifiers conducted by the USGA, with 10 spots awarded last week in Dallas. The other 10 sectional qualifiers will all be held June 3 in England, Canada and the U.S.

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Road to Pebble: U.S. Open sectional results

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Players across 12 sites will attempt to qualify for the 119th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.
Golf Central

Woods gets U.S. Open prep at cold, rainy Pebble

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Tiger Woods didn't get the best weather, but he did get in some prep work ahead of the year's third major at Pebble Beach.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Weir among U.S. Open qualifiers in Dallas

BY Will Gray  — 

Having recently celebrated his 49th birthday, Mike Weir was among 10 players who qualified for next month's U.S. Open at a sectional Monday in Dallas.