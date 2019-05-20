Players across 12 sites will attempt to qualify for the 119th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. There are nine U.S. sites, and one each in Japan, England and Canada. The amount of spots awarded at each site are not yet fully determined.

May 20: Bent Tree Country Club and Northwood Club, Dallas, Texas (10 spots)

May 27: Kuwana Country Club, Mie Prefecture, Japan

June 3: Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England

June 3: RattleSnake Point Golf Club, Milton, Ontario, Canada

June 3: Big Canyon Country Club and Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, California

June 3: Streamsong Resort (Black Course), Streamsong, Florida

June 3: Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Georgia

June 3: Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Maryland

June 3: Century Country Club and Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, New York

June 3: Brookside Golf and Country Club and Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

June 3: Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio

June 3: Wine Valley Golf Club, Walla Walla, Washington