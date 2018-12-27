No deal has yet been made to expand upon The Match, but discussions are likely to start in the new year, according to an ESPN.com report.

Golf Digest reported on Wednesday that Turner Sports had signed a three-year deal with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, meaning they follow up on their 2018, winner-take-all, $9 million event.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, told ESPN.com that nothing was official, but that all sides were expected to get together soon to discuss specifics of what transpired during this year’s version and what any possible iterations may look like.

"We – and that's a very big we when I say the Woods camp, the Mickelson camp, the Turner camp – have a lot to talk about,'' Steinberg told ESPN.com. "We don't have any specifics on what it might look like, whether it's Tiger-Phil, two others, four others.''

Woods and Mickelson played the first installment of what could be a trilogy on Nov. 23 in Las Vegas. Mickelson prevailed at Shadow Creek Golf Club in 22 holes. Turner hasn't released official figures, but Golf Digest said it is believed that The Match drew nearly one million customers.

Initially, Turner charged a $19.95 pay-per-view fee, but those were refunded after a technical glitch.