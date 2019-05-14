FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – As the wagers keep pouring in, Tiger Woods is once again the betting favorite for this week’s PGA Championship.

Woods opened as an 8/1 favorite when the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook first published odds after last month’s Masters, where Woods captured his 15th career major. But entering this week his odds had drifted back to 10/1, where he shared co-favorite status with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and defending champ Brooks Koepka.

Woods is now back out in front, thanks in large part to the single biggest wager the Westgate has received for Bethpage: a $10,000 bet on Woods at 10/1 that would net a $100,000 profit. He’s now back to 8/1, followed by Johnson and Koepka.

Here’s a look at the latest odds, with the opening tee shot on the Black Course less than two days away:

8/1: Tiger Woods

10/1: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

12/1: Rory McIlroy

16/1: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

18/1: Justin Rose

20/1: Jason Day, Tony Finau

25/1: Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele

30/1: Patrick Cantlay

35/1: Bryson DeChambeau

40/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar

50/1: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia

60/1: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, Ian Poulter

80/1: Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson

100/1: Scott Piercy, Aaron Wise, Lucas Glover