FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – As the wagers keep pouring in, Tiger Woods is once again the betting favorite for this week’s PGA Championship.
Woods opened as an 8/1 favorite when the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook first published odds after last month’s Masters, where Woods captured his 15th career major. But entering this week his odds had drifted back to 10/1, where he shared co-favorite status with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and defending champ Brooks Koepka.
Woods is now back out in front, thanks in large part to the single biggest wager the Westgate has received for Bethpage: a $10,000 bet on Woods at 10/1 that would net a $100,000 profit. He’s now back to 8/1, followed by Johnson and Koepka.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, with the opening tee shot on the Black Course less than two days away:
8/1: Tiger Woods
10/1: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka
12/1: Rory McIlroy
16/1: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm
18/1: Justin Rose
20/1: Jason Day, Tony Finau
25/1: Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele
30/1: Patrick Cantlay
35/1: Bryson DeChambeau
40/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar
50/1: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia
60/1: Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, Ian Poulter
80/1: Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson
100/1: Scott Piercy, Aaron Wise, Lucas Glover