Tiger Woods will be surrounded by Presidents Cup teammates at this week's Hero World Challenge, but it's Justin Thomas who will play alongside the playing captain during the first round at Albany.

Woods and Thomas are paired together for the opener in the Bahamas, which will begin Wednesday to facilitate travel to Australia for next week's team event. The 18-man field features 11 of the 12 U.S. representatives at Royal Melbourne, including Woods who won the Zozo Championship in October and Thomas who captured the CJ Cup the week prior.

Other notable pairings include defending champ Jon Rahm alongside Albany resident Justin Rose and former Open champs Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson together. The rest of the tee sheet includes nothing but red, white and blue - and potentially some pairing options for Woods next week in Australia.

Here's a look at the full opening-round tee times, with the field re-paired for each of the final three rounds based on score (all times ET):

10:40 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

10:51 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson

11:02 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:13 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson

11:24 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay

11:35 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

11:46 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau

11:57 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Matt Kuchar

12:08 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth