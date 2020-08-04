Tiger Woods plans to use new Scotty Cameron putter at PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO – On Tuesday at the PGA Championship, Tiger Woods eluded to some changes he’d recently made but when pressed for specifics he simply smiled, “Well, I'm not going to tell you that.”

One of those potential changes might include a new putter, according to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis.

Woods plans to put a new Scotty Cameron putter in play at the season’s first major that will be similar to the Cameron Newport 2 GSS that he used to win 14 of his 15 majors.

The putter was made for Woods last summer to use at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, and he’s been practicing with it ever since. The putter is similar to his original Newport II but with adjustable weights in the sole to allow him to adjust to different green speeds.

On Tuesday at TPC Harding Park, Woods had two putting sessions before and after a range session, but didn't play.

The last time Woods made a putter switch he went on a historic run that included his first victory in five years (2018 Tour Championship) and his 15th major triumph (2019 Masters).