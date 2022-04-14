Tiger Woods’ summer schedule is starting to come together.

Following the final round of the Masters, Woods said it is unclear whether he will be ready to play in the next two majors but that he “will be there” for The Open Championship at St. Andrews. It was announced Thursday that he will have at least one other appearance before then: The JP McManus Pro-Am, a two-day event in Ireland that kicks off 10 days before The Open.

The event, scheduled for July 4-5 at Adare Manor, has also received commitments from Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, among others. Adare Manor is also the host site for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

Woods, who will be making his fourth career appearance in the event, was originally committed to play before the event was rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pro-Am hasn’t been staged since 2010.

In a statement, McManus wrote: “Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time, and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament. His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators, and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us.”

Woods tied for 47th last week at the Masters in his first official tournament since suffering serious injuries to his right leg in February 2021. Afterward, Woods said that he was undecided on the PGA Championship (to be held at Southern Hills, where he won in 2007) and the U.S. Open at Brookline. Woods committed to playing The Open, however.

“It’ll be just the big events,” he told Sky Sports. “I don’t know if it’ll be Southern Hills or not. But I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That is something that is near and dear to my heart. I’ve won two Opens there, it’s the home of golf. It’s my favorite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one.”