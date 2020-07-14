Tiger Woods remains mum about potential Ryder Cup captaincy in 2023

DUBLIN, Ohio – Speaking for the first time since the PGA of America announced the Ryder Cup would be postponed until next year, Tiger Woods was asked his thoughts on the move and, more pressing, on if that aligns him to be the U.S. captain in 2023 when the matches are scheduled to be played in Italy.

“As far as captaining, we haven't looked that far,” smiled Woods, who was a playing captain at last year’s Presidents Cup. “I did my captaincy last year, and it was a lot of work, and I'm sure that I'll look into that in the future.”

As for the PGA’s decision to push the matches back a year, Woods was in agreement with most of the game’s top players.

“We couldn't have an environment in which we could protect all the fans that were going to be involved and have that type of insurance. Obviously if that's the case, you can't have the fans,” Woods said. “Well, if you can't have the fans, then it's not the Ryder Cup.”

The ’23 matches would be played a few months before Woods’ 48th birthday and would appear to be a likely landing spot for the 15-time major winner's first Ryder Cup captaincy.