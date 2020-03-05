Titleist, FootJoy drop Scott Piercy after using slur on Instagram

ORLANDO, Fla. – Titleist and FootJoy, which are owned by Acushnet, confirmed for GolfChannel.com that both brands have dropped Scott Piercy after he posted a homophobic meme on social media earlier this week.

Apparel company J. Lindeberg also ended its endorsement relationship with Piercy, according to Golf Digest and Golf.com, after he shared a meme directed at former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay.

Golf Central Piercy apologizes after using slur on Instagram Scott Piercy posted an apology to Instagram for content he shared that reportedly included an anti-gay slur and a reference to a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Piercy also referenced QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory, in social media posts. In a statement he said, “Whenever I post my intent is NEVER to offend. I want to apologize if any of my recent story posts have been offensive. I will do better!”

Piercy, who shot a first-round 71 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and is tied for 30th, declined to comment to Golf Channel on Tuesday, and in a statement the PGA Tour said it is “disappointed in the lack of judgment used” and that “it has been addressed with Scott directly.”