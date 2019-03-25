Tony Finau joins "Feherty," Monday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR winner and 2018 Ryder Cup participant Tony Finau will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, tonight at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Filmed at Victory Ranch in Utah, the current world No. 15 will discuss a number of topics, including:

His modest beginnings in golf; hitting balls into a mattress in the garage with his brother.

The circumstances that led to him turning professional, with a $2 million prize at stake.

His long journey to the PGA TOUR, buying his time on the mini tour circuit before finally breaking through at Q-School to earn enough status at the next level.

Recounting his first PGA TOUR victory, at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.

His painful mishap on the eve of the 2018 Masters that nearly kept him from competing.

Reflecting on the 2018 Ryder Cup (rookie appearance), and on the U.S.’ loss to Europe.

Following tonight’s episode, the next guest scheduled to appear on Feherty (premiering Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel) will be Carson Daly (April 1), Emmy Award-winning producer and television host.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.

