Tour Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $40 million purse

  
Published August 24, 2025 05:50 PM
Fleetwood: 'Never fear failing'
August 24, 2025 06:57 PM
Tommy Fleetwood joins Golf Central to talk through the significance of his Tour Championship win, his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Tommy Fleetwood’s first PGA Tour win earned him the title of FedExCup champion — and $10 million.

Fleetwood claimed the largest official first-place prize in Tour history Sunday at the Tour Championship.

Here’s how the full purse was paid out Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia:

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Tommy Fleetwood$10,000,000
T2Russell Henley$4,352,500
T2Patrick Cantlay$4,352,500
T4Corey Conners$2,616,667
T4Scottie Scheffler$2,616,667
T4Cameron Young$2,616,667
T7Justin Thomas$1,121,667
T7Sam Burns$1,121,667
T7Keegan Bradley$1,121,667
T10Chris Gotterup$715,000
T10Ben Griffin$715,000
12Vktor Hovland$660,000
T13Brian Harman$570,000
T13Harris English$570,000
T13Akshay Bhatia$570,000
T13Shane Lowry$570,000
T17Harry Hall$482,500
T17Robert MacIntyre$482,500
T19Collin Morikawa$452,500
T19Nick Taylor$452,500
T21Justin Rose$422,500
T21Ludvig Aberg$422,500
T23Rory McIlroy$395,000
T23Maverick McNealy$395,000
T25J.J. Spaun$377,500
T25Andrew Novak$377,500
T27Sungjae Im$367,500
T27Jacob Bridgeman$367,500
29Hideki Matsuyama$360,000
30Sepp Straka$355,000