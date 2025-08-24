Tour Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $40 million purse
Published August 24, 2025 05:50 PM
Fleetwood: 'Never fear failing'
Tommy Fleetwood joins Golf Central to talk through the significance of his Tour Championship win, his first victory on the PGA Tour.
Tommy Fleetwood’s first PGA Tour win earned him the title of FedExCup champion — and $10 million.
Fleetwood claimed the largest official first-place prize in Tour history Sunday at the Tour Championship.
Here’s how the full purse was paid out Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$10,000,000
|T2
|Russell Henley
|$4,352,500
|T2
|Patrick Cantlay
|$4,352,500
|T4
|Corey Conners
|$2,616,667
|T4
|Scottie Scheffler
|$2,616,667
|T4
|Cameron Young
|$2,616,667
|T7
|Justin Thomas
|$1,121,667
|T7
|Sam Burns
|$1,121,667
|T7
|Keegan Bradley
|$1,121,667
|T10
|Chris Gotterup
|$715,000
|T10
|Ben Griffin
|$715,000
|12
|Vktor Hovland
|$660,000
|T13
|Brian Harman
|$570,000
|T13
|Harris English
|$570,000
|T13
|Akshay Bhatia
|$570,000
|T13
|Shane Lowry
|$570,000
|T17
|Harry Hall
|$482,500
|T17
|Robert MacIntyre
|$482,500
|T19
|Collin Morikawa
|$452,500
|T19
|Nick Taylor
|$452,500
|T21
|Justin Rose
|$422,500
|T21
|Ludvig Aberg
|$422,500
|T23
|Rory McIlroy
|$395,000
|T23
|Maverick McNealy
|$395,000
|T25
|J.J. Spaun
|$377,500
|T25
|Andrew Novak
|$377,500
|T27
|Sungjae Im
|$367,500
|T27
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$367,500
|29
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$360,000
|30
|Sepp Straka
|$355,000