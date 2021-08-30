Tour Championship: FedExCup payout, starting positions, how to watch

The PGA Tour season comes to a close this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, with the Tour Championship.
The finale is unlike any other event on the Tour's schedule. It allows for only the top 30 players in FedExCup points - following two playoff events - and pays out the full FEC bonus, rather than a normal purse.
The Tour Championship also has a staggered-scoring start, with the points leader (Patrick Cantlay) starting Thursday's opening round at 10 under par. Click here for the starting positions of everyone in the field.
Golf Channel and NBC Sports will showcase all four rounds. Here's a look at the broadcast schedule (all times ET):
- Thursday: 1-6 p.m. (GC)
- Friday: 1-6 p.m. (GC)
- Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (GC); 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m. (GC); 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
The FedExCup bonus pool totals $60 million and is paid out to the top 150 players in points (yes, including those who did not make the playoffs). Here's a look at how the money will be doled out to the finishers at the Tour Championship. Note, the winner of Tour Championship gets the $15 million prize, second place at East Lake $5 million, and so on.
1. $15,000,000
2. $5,000,000
3. $4,000,000
4. $3,000,000
5. $2,500,000
6. $1,900,000
7. $1,300,000
8. $1,100,000
9. $950,000
10. $830,000
11. $750,000
12. $705,000
13. $660,000
14. $620,000
15. $595,000
16. $570,000
17. $550,000
18. $535,000
19. $520,000
20. $505,000
21. $490,000
22. $478,000
23. $466,000
24. $456,000
25. $445,000
26. $435,000
27. $425,000
28. $415,000
29. $405,000
30. $395,000