Here's where all 30 players in the Tour Championship field will start

In the third year of adjusted scoring at the Tour Championship, Patrick Cantlay, who leads the FedExCup standings after his six-hole playoff win at the BMW Championship over Bryson DeChambeau, will start the week with a two-shot lead. Tony Finau, who won The Northern Trust, the first leg of the FedExCup playoffs, will be second in the order at 8 under par.

The adjusted scoring means the No. 1 player on the FedExCup points list after the BMW Championship will start in East Lake at 10 under par. Nos. 2-5 will start at 8 under, 7 under, 6 under and 5 under, respectively. From there, Nos. 6-10 will start a 4 under, Nos. 11-15 at 3 under, Nos. 16-20 at 2 under, Nos. 21-25 at 1 under and Nos. 26-30 at even par.

Here’s how the 30-man field will open the season’s final event, with the winner taking home the FedExCup and the $15 million first-place prize:

10 under: Patrick Cantlay

8 under: Tony Finau

7 under: Bryson DeChambeau

6 under: Jon Rahm

5 under: Cameron Smith

4 under: Justin Thomas, Harris English, Abraham Ancer, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns

3 under: Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson

2 under: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Brooks Koepka

1 under: Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama, Stewart Cink, Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler,

Even par: Daniel Berger, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed