Moments after Hank Haney’s questionable comments about the LPGA and its players were posted online, some of the most well-known LPGA tour players were up in arms on social media.

Below are some of the most notable responses to Haney’s comments on his SiriusXM Radio show Wednesday morning:

As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out. https://t.co/P18JByTosN — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) May 29, 2019

Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them....Not mock them. @HankHaney https://t.co/YB25Bl9zoC — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) May 29, 2019

Well said @themichellewie Wiesy! Shame on you @HankHaney and Steve Johnson. @PGATOUR if you’re truly serious about supporting the @lpga and growing the game these two morons won’t have a voice anymore! https://t.co/2hvZoBE4Tn — Karrie Webb (@Karrie_Webb) May 29, 2019

What the heck 😡 https://t.co/IWPLAUNYfw — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) May 29, 2019

WOW @HankHaney. Way to go. Heaven forbid we celebrate the game of golf and all of the incredible golfers around the globe, male, female, those that fall between, or outside the spectrum. I work my ass off to be able to do what I love, and I’m lucky to love what I do. https://t.co/07jLRDuTH1 — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) May 29, 2019

We are all human, first and foremost. We are all allowed our opinions and I try to empathize with people on their opinions, if they differ from mine, which is often the case. However, going for a cheap laugh at the expense of others? Disgraceful. Man the hell up. — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) May 29, 2019

We don’t want you and we don’t need you. We’re busy. We are busy molding and shaping the next generation of golfers, male and female. We are busy paving the way for strong, independent women. We are too busy for this small minded mentality. — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) May 29, 2019

Let me get this straight ... you can make racist and sexist comments and then “boycott” the organization and its players who have enlightened you to your ignorance. Way to go @SiriusXMPGATOUR https://t.co/CtRyLqtMxX — Marina Alex (@Marina_Deee) May 29, 2019