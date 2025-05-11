Truist Championship 2025 prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse
Published May 11, 2025 05:57 PM
Sepp Straka won the Truist Championship Sunday at Philadelphia Cricket Club, earning the $3.6 million first-place prize.
Runners-up Shane Lowry, who three-putted the 72nd hole, and Justin Thomas collected $1,760,000.
Here’s a look at how the $20 million purse was paid out in the sixth of eight signature events on the PGA Tour schedule.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Sepp Straka
|$3,600,000
|T2
|Justin Thomas
|$1,760,000
|T2
|Shane Lowry
|$1,760,000
|T4
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$826,666
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$826,666
|T4
|Patrick Cantlay
|$826,666
|T7
|Cameron Young
|$602,500
|T7
|Stephan Jaeger
|$602,500
|T7
|Rory McIlroy
|$602,500
|T7
|Keith Mitchell
|$602,500
|T11
|Daniel Berger
|$440,000
|T11
|Xander Schauffele
|$440,000
|T11
|Corey Conners
|$440,000
|T11
|Harris English
|$440,000
|T15
|Rickie Fowler
|$350,000
|T15
|Tony Finau
|$350,000
|T17
|Andrew Novak
|$270,500
|T17
|J.J. Spaun
|$270,500
|T17
|Collin Morikawa
|$270,500
|T17
|Si Woo Kim
|$270,500
|T17
|Nick Taylor
|$270,500
|T17
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$270,500
|T23
|Aaron Rai
|$167,142
|T23
|Davis Thompson
|$167,142
|T23
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|$167,142
|T23
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$167,142
|T23
|Sam Stevens
|$167,142
|T23
|J.T. Poston
|$167,142
|T23
|Sungjae Im
|$167,142
|T30
|Thomas Detry
|$125,375
|T30
|Keegan Bradley
|$125,375
|T30
|Max Homa
|$125,375
|T30
|Sam Burns
|$125,375
|T34
|Robert MacIntyre
|$95,063
|T34
|Brian Campbell
|$95,063
|T34
|Adam Scott
|$95,063
|T34
|Erik van Rooyen
|$95,063
|T34
|Jordan Spieth
|$95,063
|T34
|Byeong Hun An
|$95,063
|T34
|Gary Woodland
|$95,063
|T34
|Eric Cole
|$95,063
|T42
|Chris Kirk
|$70,000
|T42
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$70,000
|T42
|Ryan Gerard
|$70,000
|T42
|Patrick Rodgers
|$70,000
|T46
|Russell Henley
|$53,600
|T46
|Brian Harman
|$53,600
|T46
|Denny McCarthy
|$53,600
|T46
|Ben Griffin
|$53,600
|T46
|Akshay Bhatia
|$53,600
|T51
|Austin Eckroat
|$47,000
|T51
|Min Woo Lee
|$47,000
|T51
|Alex Noren
|$47,000
|T54
|Matthieu Pavon
|$44,750
|T54
|Max Greyserman
|$44,750
|T54
|Viktor Hovland
|$44,750
|T54
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$44,750
|T54
|Will Zalatoris
|$44,750
|T54
|Cam Davis
|$44,750
|T60
|Adam Hadwin
|$42,500
|T60
|Ludvig Aberg
|$42,500
|T60
|Maverick McNealy
|$42,500
|T63
|Wyndham Clark
|$41,250
|T63
|Tom Hoge
|$41,250
|65
|Taylor Pendrith
|$40,500
|T66
|Lucas Glover
|$39,750
|T66
|Joe Highsmith
|$39,750
|68
|Garrick Higgo
|$39,000
|69
|Nick Dunlap
|$38,000