Truist Championship 2025 prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse

  
Published May 11, 2025 05:57 PM

Sepp Straka won the Truist Championship Sunday at Philadelphia Cricket Club, earning the $3.6 million first-place prize.

Runners-up Shane Lowry, who three-putted the 72nd hole, and Justin Thomas collected $1,760,000.

Here’s a look at how the $20 million purse was paid out in the sixth of eight signature events on the PGA Tour schedule.

﻿FINISH PLAYER EARNINGS
1 Sepp Straka $3,600,000
T2 Justin Thomas $1,760,000
T2 Shane Lowry $1,760,000
T4 Jacob Bridgeman $826,666
T4 Tommy Fleetwood $826,666
T4 Patrick Cantlay $826,666
T7 Cameron Young $602,500
T7 Stephan Jaeger $602,500
T7 Rory McIlroy $602,500
T7 Keith Mitchell $602,500
T11 Daniel Berger $440,000
T11 Xander Schauffele $440,000
T11 Corey Conners $440,000
T11 Harris English $440,000
T15 Rickie Fowler $350,000
T15 Tony Finau $350,000
T17 Andrew Novak $270,500
T17 J.J. Spaun $270,500
T17 Collin Morikawa $270,500
T17 Si Woo Kim $270,500
T17 Nick Taylor $270,500
T17 Hideki Matsuyama $270,500
T23 Aaron Rai $167,142
T23 Davis Thompson $167,142
T23 Rasmus Hojgaard $167,142
T23 Matt Fitzpatrick $167,142
T23 Sam Stevens $167,142
T23 J.T. Poston $167,142
T23 Sungjae Im $167,142
T30 Thomas Detry $125,375
T30 Keegan Bradley $125,375
T30 Max Homa $125,375
T30 Sam Burns $125,375
T34 Robert MacIntyre $95,063
T34 Brian Campbell $95,063
T34 Adam Scott $95,063
T34 Erik van Rooyen $95,063
T34 Jordan Spieth $95,063
T34 Byeong Hun An $95,063
T34 Gary Woodland $95,063
T34 Eric Cole $95,063
T42 Chris Kirk $70,000
T42 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $70,000
T42 Ryan Gerard $70,000
T42 Patrick Rodgers $70,000
T46 Russell Henley $53,600
T46 Brian Harman $53,600
T46 Denny McCarthy $53,600
T46 Ben Griffin $53,600
T46 Akshay Bhatia $53,600
T51 Austin Eckroat $47,000
T51 Min Woo Lee $47,000
T51 Alex Noren $47,000
T54 Matthieu Pavon $44,750
T54 Max Greyserman $44,750
T54 Viktor Hovland $44,750
T54 Michael Thorbjornsen $44,750
T54 Will Zalatoris $44,750
T54 Cam Davis $44,750
T60 Adam Hadwin $42,500
T60 Ludvig Aberg $42,500
T60 Maverick McNealy $42,500
T63 Wyndham Clark $41,250
T63 Tom Hoge $41,250
65 Taylor Pendrith $40,500
T66 Lucas Glover $39,750
T66 Joe Highsmith $39,750
68 Garrick Higgo $39,000
69 Nick Dunlap $38,000