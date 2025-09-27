U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley sticking with plan, sticking with English and Morikawa

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – U.S. captain Keegan Bradley isn’t deviating from his plan – even with the Americans staring at a three-point deficit at home.

After getting rolled, 3-1, in the opening foursomes session, Bradley will send back three of the same pairings on Saturday morning at Bethpage Black. The only change is Bryson DeChambeau’s partner in the leadoff spot, swapping out Justin Thomas for Cameron Young. Young, who was in the same pre-event practice pod with DeChambeau, Thomas and Ben Griffin, was the best U.S. player statistically on Day 1, racking up five birdies in what became a 6-and-5 fourballs victory.

“We’re not going to panic,” Bradley said.

Ryder Cup 2025: Saturday foursomes pairings, starting times at Bethpage Pairings and starting times for Saturday morning’s foursomes session of the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

The Europeans made Ryder Cup history on Friday morning when they won each of the first three matches on foreign soil. Their 5 ½ to 2 ½ advantage at the end of Day 1 is their biggest lead on the road since 2004.

Bradley’s most surprising move was to re-pair Harris English and Collin Morikawa for another round of foursomes on Saturday morning. Facing off against arguably Europe’s strongest team of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, the American duo lost, 5 and 4, making just a single birdie on the rain-softened course while the Europeans were 5 under in the alternate-shot format.

The same teams will go again in Match 2.

“They were really bummed out that they lost their match today,” Bradley said of English and Morikawa. “They were eager to get back out on the course, and that’s why we did that.”

English, who qualified for the U.S. team automatically on the strength of a pair of runner-up finishes in majors, was the Americans’ third-worst player on Friday, losing more than a stroke and a half on the greens.

“I think your natural instinct is to (change course), but we came in here this week with a plan, and the players are prepared for that plan,” Bradley said. “We’re going to stick to that plan and make sure the players are ready to play. We feel really confident about this lineup, and we love all those players.”