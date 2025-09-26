Ryder Cup 2025: Saturday foursomes pairings, starting times at Bethpage
Published September 26, 2025 07:35 PM
Down three points, 5 1/2 to 2 1/2, and needing a spark, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is rolling out mostly his same lineup for Saturday morning’s foursomes session at Bethpage Black.
The only difference, besides the order, is Bryson DeChambeau will pair with Cameron Young and not Justin Thomas, who will sit along with Sam Burns, J.J. Spaun and Ben Griffin.
Luke Donald will send out his same four pairings from Friday morning’s foursomes, which Europe won, 3-1, though also in a different order. Rasmus Hojgaard, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry will sit for Europe.
Here are the matchups and starting times for Saturday morning foursomes:
- 7:10 a.m. ET – Bryson DeChambeau/Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick/Ludvig Åberg
- 7:26 a.m. ET – Harris English/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood
- 7:42 a.m. ET – Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton
- 7:58 a.m. ET – Russell Henley/Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) vs. Robert MacIntyre/Viktor Hovland