Under Armour introduces the Spieth 3 shoe

Shoe: Spieth 3

What the company says: The technical details of the Spieth 3 are what really set it apart. Using a data-driven approach, UA and Jordan worked with J.J. Rivet, a leader in biomechanics at the European Tour Performance Institute, incorporating unique scientific insights into the torqueing and rotation of the golf swing to inform the patented traction technology in the shoe.

A uniquely built outsole that uses a carbon fiber plate for stability on one side and extra flexibility on the other side of the foot for maximum ground impact is just one of many innovations that makes the Spieth 3 dazzle and impress.

Price: $200, retail

Availability: Feb. 1, 2019