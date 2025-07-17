WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau (78) whiffs in fescue as troubles continue at The Open
Published July 17, 2025 03:27 PM
Bryson needs two hacks to get out of fescue on 4th
Bryson DeChambeau had serious trouble with the fescue on hole 4, hitting his third shot all of one yard and hacking out on his fourth to wind up with double bogey.
Bryson DeChambeau entered this week’s Open Championship looking to solve the links-golf riddle. He’s still looking.
The answer wasn’t at the bottom of knee-high fescue on the fourth hole at Royal Portrush. DeChambeau’s tee shot landed there, on a sidehill lie, and a mighty lash produced nothing more than an extra stroke on his scorecard.
DeChambeau’s second attempt traveled 7 yards. He made double bogey and followed that with a bogey at the ninth and another double at the par-3 13th. His round, in which he failed to make a birdie, ended with back-to-back dropped shots for a 7-over 78, placing him T-146 when he finished.
The two-time U.S. Open champion has one top-30 finish in seven prior Open attempts.