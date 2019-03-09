As if Bubba Watson didn't already have enough to worry about going in to the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the shot-shaping lefty added a second job to his plate at Bay Hill.

If his regular day job falls through for him, which seems unlikely at this point considering his level of play over the past year and a half, Watson has been prepping for an acting career. That, or a future as golf tournament beverage server.

After posting 68-72 in the opening two rounds, Watson looks to make a charge on Moving Day at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.