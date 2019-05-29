Watch: Chamblee hits 'best' and 'worst' shot ever on same swing

Brandel Chamblee

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee surprised a lot of golf fans last summer when he earned a spot at The Senior Open by carding a a 2-under 69 to share medalist honors in his 18-hole qualifier. And despite missing the cut at the Old Course at St. Andrews in his first competitive start in more than 10 years, Chamblee vowed to add PGA Tour Champions starts in 2019.

The 56-year-old is fulfilling that promise starting this week at the Principal Charity Classic at Wakonda Club in Iowa, although ... things didn't get off to the best start.

Chamblee, who made headlines most recently for his back-and-forth with Brooks Koepka, striped an iron shot during his practice round on Wednesday ... unfortunately he was aimed at the wrong target.

"Best shot I've ever hit," said Chamblee, before immediately following it up with, "Also the worst shot I've ever hit."

On the bright side, things can only go up from here.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Parel extends Champs lead; Chamblee cards 71

BY Associated Press  — 

Scott Parel shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to extend his lead to five strokes in the PGA Tour Champions' Principal Charity Classic.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Koepka: Brandel's criticism 'really pissed me off'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

It turns out Brooks Koepka will have the final word in a spat with Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee that began at last month’s Masters.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

High praise from Chamblee: Koepka is 2000 Tiger

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

A day after comparing Brooks Koepka's confidence to Babe Ruth and Muhammad Ali, Brandel Chamblee likened the current state of Koepka's game to Tiger Woods in 2000.