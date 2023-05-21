The Michael Block Cinderella story just keeps getting better.

The club pro has already had an improbable week, finding himself paired with Rory McIlroy in the PGA Championship's final round. Then, with his magical four rounds winding down, Block stepped up to Oak Hill's 151-yard, par-3 15th with a 7-iron — and that was the only swing he'd need on the hole.

Just like his reaction on Saturday night when he found out he'd be playing with McIlroy on Sunday, Block was in disbelief that he just dunked a hole-in-one.

"No, way ... Rory, did it go in?" Block said moments afterward.

The ace moved the 46-year-old Californian to even par.

"It was an amazing golf shot," McIlroy said afterward. "That hole has sort of given me fits all week. I haven't really liked the look of it, and Michael stands up and hits this lovely little drawback into off the left wind, and you know, ball goes straight in the hole. It was I guess sort of when it's your week, it's your week in a way, and you know, I think with the way the week's went for him, it was a fitting way to cap off his PGA Championship."

No matter how he fared on his final three holes, Block's week would still forever live in major championship lore. However, he had one more heroic in him — which notched him a top 15 finish to qualify for next year's PGA at Valhalla.

Block's approach on his 72nd hole landed in the gallery, left of the hole. He then knocked his chip several feet from the hole and made a clutch par putt to place T-15.

Now, Block hopes to continue his Cinderella run next year in Kentucky.