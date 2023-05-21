Fans won't have to wait long to watch the next chapter of Michael Block's fairytale unfold.

After finishing T-15 at the PGA Championship and becoming the darling of the tournament, the PGA professional received a sponsor's invite to play in next week's Charles Schwab Challenge.

"Don't tell me what you're gonna tell me, because if you tell me, I'm gonna start crying right now," Block said when tournament director Michael Tothe called him on Sunday evening.

"There's no better person for this last exemption to go to than you," Tothe told Block as the 46-year-old and his wife became visibly emotional.

"Someone once told me that Colonial sets up pretty good for an old pro like me, so thank you so much... I look forward to transferring my [plane] tickets to Fort Worth-Dallas tomorrow," Block said in response.

Block won the low PGA professional on Sunday evening after a storybook week that saw him notch the best finish by a PGA professional at the PGA Championship in 35 years. He also had a slam-dunk hole-in-one on the par-3 15th in the final round while playing alongside Rory McIlroy. He followed it up with a stellar up-and-down for par to book his ticket to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Block won $288,333.33 with his T-15 finish at Oak Hill. Prior to Sunday, the largest check he had ever won was $75,000 after besting the field at the 2014 PGA Professional Championship.