Watch: Dustin Johnson bombs one 311 yards left-handed

Getty Images

If the last two days are any indication, it looks like Dustin Johnson might be the new left-handed big man in town. 

Brooks Koepka’s coach, Claude Harmon III, posted two videos of Koepka hitting 8-iron almost 200 yards and driver almost 300 yards a day after Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas made up their own “Lefty Championship.”

Shortly after, TaylorMade posted a video of DJ besting them all with a 311-yard beast of a drive from the other side of the ball.

That drive carried 294 yards, with 118 clubhead speed and 170 ball speed. These guys really are good, no matter which side of the ball they stand on.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Q&Gray: DJ ready to take back spotlight at Pebble?

BY Will Gray  — 

From Dustin Johnson’s return to Jason Day’s swoon, here are the burning topics ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Golf Central

D. Johnson listed as betting favorite at Pebble

BY Will Gray  — 

Twice a winner here and the highest-ranked player in the field, Dustin Johnson is a betting favorite heading into this week's event at Pebble Beach.

Rickie Fowler. Jim Crane, Butch Harmon and Dustin Johnson
Golf Central

Rosaforte Report: Rickie, DJ shake off rust

BY Tim Rosaforte  — 

As they gear up for the Presidents Cup, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson were both in competition this weekend — at the Floridian Pro-Member.