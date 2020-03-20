Brooks Koepka hits lefty bombs, talks smack to Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas

Getty Images

A day after Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas transformed into left-handed hacks during a match at the Grove XXIII, Brooks Koepka flexed his lefty muscles.

Koepka's coach, Claude Harmon III, posted a pair of videos that showed Koepka hitting 8-iron nearly 200 yards and driver almost 300 yards, clearly showing he's got more opposite-handed skill than either Fowler or Thomas.

"Come get some!" Koepka said after carrying his 8-iron 194 yards.

After his driver went 293 yards, Koepka shouted, "Boom, son!" He then flexed for the 'gram.

It will be interesting to see if Fowler or Thomas get on their TrackMans and show us their numbers, or if any other players accept Koepka's challenge.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Koepka on Premier Golf League: 'I am out'

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Brooks Koepka told the Associated Press on Sunday that he has no interest in the Premier Golf League.
Golf Central

Koepka flies to Vegas to see Butch Harmon

BY Randall Mell  — 

Frustrated with his game heading into The Players, Brooks Koepka flew to Las Vegas after Sunday’s Arnold Palmer Invitational to meet with Butch Harmon.
Golf Central

Koepka follows 81 with 71 at API, but 'still sh--'

BY Nick Menta  — 

Brooks Koepka was asked to compare his Sunday 71 to his Saturday 81 at Bay Hill, and as usual, he didn't mince words. "Still sh--," he said.