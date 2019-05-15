Watch: Fake Tiger vs. Fake Poulter is the rivalry golf needs

Comedian Conor Moore's impression of Tiger Woods is so good that he starred in a commercial with the 15-time major champion a couple months ago. And his Ian Poulter ain't too bad either.

In a stroke of genius, he got the two together ahead of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black ... and things get heated in a hurry.

The conditions are really, really tough out there at Bethpage Black.



On the heels of their Masters Saturday pairing, @TigerWoods and @IanJamesPoulter are back in action at the #PGAChamp via our @ConorSketches. pic.twitter.com/lk05AQvPcG — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 15, 2019

If Woods and Poulter somehow end up dueling it out down the stretch on Sunday at the year's second major, they'll have some hilarious fake trash talk at their disposal.

They can thank Moore for that.