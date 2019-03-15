Watch: Flagstick denies Furyk birdie [or saves his par] at No. 17

Jim Furyk was challenging for the second-round lead when he hit this putt for birdie on the par-3 17th.

Did the flagstick cost him a birdie? Did it keep his ball from racing past the hole and save his par?

Furyk said after his round that he believed it to be the latter.

"I don't think the TV gives you quite a perspective on how fast that ball was moving," Furyk said. "I'm probably being generous in saying that ball was going a good 8 feet by, maybe more. It wasn't like water bound or anything, but it was humming. And so I think I was laughing just because of – I thought it was a good break."

Either way, it was a tap-in for 3 [something Tiger Woods would have gladly taken]. Furyk finished with an 8-under 64 and, at 9 under for the championship, was trailing only Tommy Fleetwood at TPC Sawgrass.