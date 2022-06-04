WATCH: Jason Day holes out on back-to-back holes at the Memorial

Putter was optional for Jason Day early in his third round at the Memorial.

The Muirfield Village member hit his tee shot down the middle of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 third hole, leaving 142 yards for his second shot, which was no problem for the 2015 PGA Champion.

After celebrating an unlikely eagle, Day stepped to the tee on the difficult par-3 fourth hole and pulled his tee shot left of the green into thick rough.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Could he put a second consecutive “2” on the scorecard without taking the headcover off the putter? Why not?

The former world No. 1 spoke after his round about his hot start.

"The hole-out on 3 and then again a chip-in on 4 was pretty special," Day said. "It was even better on 3 because it was in a pitch mark. It was probably about a third of the ball was stuck under the ground, so it wasn't my pitch mark, so I couldn't drop it out of it. I just kind of chopped down on a pitching wedge, and luckily enough it went in the hole. Then the next hole was just as good."

Day shot 4 under on moving day to get to 3 under for the tournament.