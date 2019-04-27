Not long ago, Kid Rock made his first hole-in-one and did it in front of golf royalty.

Oh, how quickly things change.

The musician, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, is one of the celebrities playing in this week's Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf on the PGA Tour Champions. It looks like Ritchie has a short, easy chip in front of him, but that's not entirely the case.

There's a reason why the gallery is generally required to stand behind the ropes during tournaments. Standing this close to an amateur isn't exactly the brightest idea anyone has ever had.

At least Jack Nicklaus wasn't around to see this one.