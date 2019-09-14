Watch: Nicklaus holes a(nother) bomb to win event, this time with wedge

Instagram/Jack Nicklaus

It was just a few short days ago that Jack Nicklaus confirmed that he’s still got it, holing a ridiculous putt from well off the green on the final hole of a pro-scratch tournament to win the event.

And for his next trick, the 18-time major champ has moved on to holing long chips to win events and a bunch of money for charity.

On hand for the inaugural "Celebrity Shootout" at the Champions Tour's Ally Challenge, the 79-year-old Nicklaus and partner Kid Rock ended up in a chip-off against country music singer Dierks Bentley and NHL star Henrik Zetterberg to determine the champions, and guess who came through in the clutch.

As Nicklaus put it on social media, he got a "little lucky" and ended up converting his chip to take home the win and $15,000 for charity.

 

Nicklaus has been getting "lucky" on the golf course since he first picked up a club as a kid. And from the looks of things lately, that streak isn't going to end anytime soon.

