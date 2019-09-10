Still got it: Watch Nicklaus drain long putt from off green to win tourney

Jack Nicklaus has made a big putt or two in his day, and he’s showing no signs of letting up, as evidenced by this tweet on Tuesday.

Playing in a pro-scratch invitational at Sycamore Hills Golf Club in Fort Wayne, Ind., Nicklaus and his partner won the “Legends Division” thanks to this long putt from well off the green on the 18th hole.

Good way to end the day!

Promised partner & longtime friend Tom Kelley I would share our fun. Tom & I won the Legends Division (small field😉) today in 2-day @SycamoreHillsFW National Pro-Scratch Invitational.

Wanted to make sure on 18 that we didn't lose in a scorecard playoff! pic.twitter.com/8VSWYsmKH4 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) September 11, 2019

The 79-year-old Nicklaus, who designed the course, celebrated with a simple tip of the cap to the cheering crowd, almost as if he’d been there before.

This putt wasn't quite as swaggy as the time the Golden Bear drained 102-footer in Johnny Miller's face, it's up there, though.

And because there's never a bad time to watch that clip, you're welcome: