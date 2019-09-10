Still got it: Watch Nicklaus drain long putt from off green to win tourney

Getty Images

Jack Nicklaus has made a big putt or two in his day, and he’s showing no signs of letting up, as evidenced by this tweet on Tuesday.

Playing in a pro-scratch invitational at Sycamore Hills Golf Club in Fort Wayne, Ind., Nicklaus and his partner won the “Legends Division” thanks to this long putt from well off the green on the 18th hole.

The 79-year-old Nicklaus, who designed the course, celebrated with a simple tip of the cap to the cheering crowd, almost as if he’d been there before.

This putt wasn't quite as swaggy as the time the Golden Bear drained 102-footer in Johnny Miller's face, it's up there, though.

And because there's never a bad time to watch that clip, you're welcome:

U.S. Open Reunion of Champions at Cypress Point
Golf Central

Jack's images from champs reunion at Cypress

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

While the active champions in this week's were playing practice rounds at Pebble Beach, another batch of U.S. Open winners was having a reunion before the reunion — at Cypress Point.
News & Opinion

Like old times: Cantlay back on top at Jack's Place

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Not too long ago, personal injury and tragedy had consumed Patrick Cantlay to the point that he wasn't even thinking about golf. Now he's a winner at Jack's Place - a Memorial Tournament champion.
Golf Central

Cantlay propelled to winner circle with Jack's advice

BY Will Gray  — 

Patrick Cantlay won the Memorial in his third career start, but his relationship with this event dates back to 2011 after winning the Jack Nicklaus Award.