Watch: Lefty talks some crap on first #PhiresidewithPhil

Getty Images

Phil Mickelson has always had a way with words. And he's had a way with social media since he joined the party last year.

So it was only a matter of time before he found a way to mix the number two together.

Welcome to #PhiresidewithPhil, a video series Mickelson launched on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday, where the five-time major champ tells his followers stories of life on the PGA Tour while sitting next to a flickering candle.

If the first edition is a sign of things to come, we're in for some dookies doozies.

We won't spoil it for you, but listen all the way until the end. It does not stink.

We'll see you next time on #PhiresidewithPhil ... or as the kids say, deuces.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Phil's days as legit U.S. Open contender are over

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

While Phil Mickelson's years of a ceremonial golfer are years away, the 50-year-old is no longer a serious threat at U.S. Opens.
Golf Central

Stock Watch: High on U.S. Open course rota

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Love Pebble Beach as a U.S. Open site? Want to see it host the championship regularly? Maybe it's time to institute a rota.
Golf Central

Mickelson's U.S. Open clock is running out

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Phil Mickelson will be 57 years old when the U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach in 2027, which made Sunday’s final round bittersweet.