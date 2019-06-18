Phil Mickelson has always had a way with words. And he's had a way with social media since he joined the party last year.

So it was only a matter of time before he found a way to mix the number two together.

Welcome to #PhiresidewithPhil, a video series Mickelson launched on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday, where the five-time major champ tells his followers stories of life on the PGA Tour while sitting next to a flickering candle.

If the first edition is a sign of things to come, we're in for some dookies doozies.

We won't spoil it for you, but listen all the way until the end. It does not stink.

First edition of “Phireside with Phil.”



I’ll be sharing some interesting stories that have taken place through the years and will hopefully have some guests in the future too. #PhiresidewithPhil pic.twitter.com/4NDVTPNKmt — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 18, 2019

We'll see you next time on #PhiresidewithPhil ... or as the kids say, deuces.