Tyrrell Hatton is usually not afraid to tell you exactly what he's thinking.

And while he doesn't utter a word in this clip from the second round of the Scottish Open, it doesn't take a genius to figure out he's a little frustrated.

After hitting a tree with his second shot on the par-4 10th hole, the fiery three-time European Tour winner tossed his club in the opposite direction.

And "tossed" is putting it nicely. Very nicely.

Your browser does not support iframes.

"The throw was a better swing," analyst David Feherty quipped.

Hatton recovered to save par and remains in the mix heading into the weekend in Scotland.

Although it wasn't his finest moment, at least he can still use his club once he goes and finds it - unlike Patrick Reed.