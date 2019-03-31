Watch: Web.com's Dougherty goes shirtless for hole-out eagle from water

Whether to avoid getting dirty or just to show off their six-pack abs, golfers going shirtless on the course is nothing new.

But this might be the best result ever from a guy taking his shirt off to play a golf shot.

During the final round of the Web.com Tour's Savannah Golf Championship, Kevin Dougherty found his tee shot in the water hazard - but in a playable position - on the par-4 fifth hole at The Landings Club's Deer Creek Course.

And play it he did.

After taking off his shirt to guard it from potential flying water or mud, the 27-year-old hacked his ball on to the front of the green and watched it drop into the hole for an eagle-2.

The Oklahoma State Cowboy alum had an otherwise forgettable day, signing for a 2-over 74 and finishing T-37, but it's safe to say he'll remember that shot forever.