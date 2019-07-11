You may be wondering why Zion Williamson chose to play basketball and not golf.

OK, so no one is wondering that. The former Duke star was recently drafted No. 1 by the New Orleans Pelicans and, as far as we know, has never dreamed of playing on the PGA Tour.

But if you were curious what Williamson's prospects were with a golf club, here's some video of his swing, first at a TopGolf and secondly at a driving range earlier this week.

Williamson, 19, appears to have the golf bug – and he's a lefty! However, it is also clear that he's in need of a lesson, or six. Plus, the Tour has Matt Wolff.

But at least the NBA's next big thing appreciates the beautiful game.