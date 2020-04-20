This Week Across GOLF Channel & GOLFPASS (April 20-26)

News, Original and Instruction Programming Highlights

Today: Morning Drive, Golf Central Return to GOLF Channel Using Remote Production

Beginning today, golf fans once again will be able to keep up-to-date on the latest news and developments surrounding the sport by tuning in to GOLF Channel. The network’s on-air news franchises, Morning Drive and Golf Central each return to GOLF Channel’s programming schedule today, with new episodes airing daily.

Morning Drive will premiere new episodes each day this week at 9 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel’s linear network, while Golf Central will produce new episodes at 6 p.m. ET each day. Following this morning’s announcement by the World Golf Hall of Fame naming former PGA TOUR commissioner Tim Finchem an inductee in the 2021 class, Finchem will join Golf Central tonight on GOLF Channel.

Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe – All Day and in Primetime

‘Big Break Mondays’ continue on GOLF Channel today with Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe, the series fourth season, initially airing in 2005 featuring an all-male cast of 12 aspiring golf professionals (six representing the U.S., six representing Europe) competing in a team format.

The 13-episode season is airing its entirety today (continuing until 6 p.m. ET), with the final two episodes re-airing from 8-11 p.m. ET. Additionally, Vince Cellini (co-host on Big Break IV) joined Morning Drive today for an interview with GOLF Channel’s Damon Hack to offer recollections from the film production. Cellini also will engage on Twitter via @Vince_Cellini during the primetime encore utilizing the hashtag #BigBreak.

Subsequent Big Break seasons will continue in the coming weeks on Big Break Mondays, with full-season marathons airing during the day and the final three hours (typically) replaying in primetime on GOLF Channel.

Tuesday: New Episodes of School of Golf, The Skill Code RX, PGA TOUR’s “The CUT”

A new episode of School of Golf will premiere Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET, featuring Martin Hall and co-host Nikki Bondura, where they’ll focus on Davis Love III’s favorite drills, a ball-striking breakthrough from Bernhard Langer and anti-slice tips. Immediately following (7:30 p.m. ET) will be a new episode of The Skill Code RX, featuring host Cameron McCormick, when he’ll outline a prescription to remedy the most prevalent symptom of the yips: lost confidence.

Then at 8 p.m. ET, Golf’s Greatest Rounds will reflect on the unforgettable final day of the 1999 Ryder Cup, when the United States erased a four-point deficit entering singles matches to capture the biennial competition from Europe. In conjunction with Tuesday night’s airing, GOLF Channel analyst (and ’99 Ryder Cup hero) Justin Leonard is scheduled to join Morning Drive on Tuesday. The episode follows GOLF Channel’s re-airing of the 2018 Ryder Cup (Day 1) on Tuesday morning (11 a.m. ET), with Day 2 and the Final Day of the competition re-airing Wednesday and Thursday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

Feherty Up Close (From a Distance): New Interviews This Week Led by Max Homa

Last week, GOLF Channel announced the launch of Feherty Up Close (From a Distance), a short-form interview extension of the Emmy-nominated original series Feherty, with sports and entertainment guests joining Feherty remotely via video conference. All episodes are available on GOLF Channel’s YouTube, including the latest interviews with 2020 European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington and NBC Sports host Mike Tirico (part I and part II).

New episodes scheduled to be published this week include interviews with PGA TOUR winner Max Homa (Tuesday) and NBC Sports analyst/on-course reporter Notah Begay (Friday).

Wednesday: PGA TOUR – The CUT (NEW), GOLF Films’ War by the Shore & Famous 5

At 7 p.m. ET, a new digital episode of PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will be published on GOLF Channel’s YouTube channel and via @GolfChannel social media handles. Host Vince Cellini will be joined by Billy Andrade to discuss golf’s schedule changes, and how he’s keeping his game in shape during the competitive hiatus. A new episode of PGA TOUR – The CUT will follow at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Following, a pair of GOLF Films will air in primetime beginning at 8 p.m. ET with War by the Shore, a reflection on the 1991 Ryder Cup that forever changed the biennial competition from a friendly exhibition to a high-stakes rivalry. At 9 p.m. ET, Famous 5 will recount how five European golfers (Ballesteros, Faldo, Langer, Lyle, Woosnam) – born within 11 months of one another – helped revitalize the Ryder Cup and redefine the professional golf landscape. Each film also will re-air (Way by the Shore – 10 p.m. ET; Famous 5 – 11 p.m. ET).

GOLFPASS Original Programming & Instruction

Tuesday: The Conor Moore Show Episode 2 (NEW) – ‘Judge Gary’ Rules on Tiger

Following last week’s premiere of The Conor Moore Show presented by ClubHub, the first-of-its-kind comedy series poking a little fun at golf’s biggest stars returns for the series’ second episode Tuesday night on GOLFPASS.

This week on The Conor Moore Show, Conor discusses professional tournaments without galleries, and breaks down the lawsuit a fan brought against Tiger Woods and his caddie – imagining what a trial would be like with the honorable judge Gary Player presiding. Plus, an in-depth look at the Gimme Guy – there’s one in every group.

The series is available exclusively on GOLFPASS as part of the digital membership program, which is offering the first two episodes of the new series for free. Episodes feature real-time monologues, sketches, as well as interviews with personalities from sports and entertainment.

Monday-Friday: GOLFPASS coaches will offer instruction tips and interact with fans via GOLFPASS social media handles throughout the day using the Hashtag #SwingFromHome. Each day will feature a different coach providing their own unique brand of instruction, including a 10-minute “Living Room Lesson” from each instructor that will post at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Monday: Chris Como (10:30 a.m.: Facebook/Instagram TV with special guest Mike Bender; 8 p.m.: Instagram Live)

Tuesday: Martin Hall (10:30 a.m.: Facebook/Instagram TV with special guest Nikki Bondura; 6:30 p.m.: Instagram Live)

Wednesday: Andrew Rice (10:30 a.m.: Facebook/Instagram TV; 6 p.m.: Live, Twitter)

Thursday: Martin Chuck (10:30 a.m.: Facebook/Instagram TV/YouTube)

Friday: Don Saladino (10:30 a.m.: Facebook/Instagram TV; 5 p.m.: Instagram Live)

Big Break Full Seasons on GOLFPASS

On Friday, Big Break VII: Reunion and Big Break Mesquite joined seven previous seasons of Big Break that are now available on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS as part of the newly launched GOLFPASS Video membership. Big Break series currently available on GOLFPASS include Big Break I, Big Break II: Las Vegas, Big Break III: Ladies Only, Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe, Big Break V: Hawaii, Big Break VI: Trump National, Big Break VII: Reunion, Big Break Mesquite and Big Break Sandals Resorts.

This Friday, Big Break Ka’anapali and Big Break Prince Edward Island will launch on GOLFPASS, bringing the number of Big Break seasons available to 11.

GOLF Channel Podcast Premieres

GOLF Channel podcasts are available for listening on GOLF Channel Digital as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers. New episodes available this week:

Rory & Carson Podcast: On the latest episode of the Rory & Carson podcast (available on GOLFPASS later today), Rory McIlroy and Carson Daly welcome actor and golf nut Oliver Hudson to talk a little Hollywood golf.

1Up Podcast with Gary Williams: Ben Crenshaw and Hal Sutton will join Williams on a new episode to discuss the 1999 Ryder Cup (re-airing Tuesday night on GOLF Channel). Crenshaw captained the U.S. team (Sutton competed as a player for the U.S.) that would erase a 10-6 deficit entering the final day (singles) of the competition. Available now.

Tournament Programming (Encore Airings)

2018 Ryder Cup

Beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning (airing at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday-Thursday), GOLF Channel will re-air all three days of competition telecasts from the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Day two of the competition will air Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET, with the final day (singles) airing Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

PGA TOUR: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (2015, ‘17-’19)

Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air final round telecasts of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Thursday (3 p.m. ET) will feature the final round of the 2015 event (won by Justin Rose), while the final round from 2018 will re-air on Friday (3 p.m. ET, Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy). Saturday and Sunday, GOLF Channel will air “lead-in” coverage of the 2017 and 2019 final rounds respectively (won by Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith – 2017; Ryan Palmer/Jon Rahm – 2019), prior to the conclusion of each round airing on CBS.

LPGA Tour: HUGEL LA Open (2018-‘19)

Third and final round encore telecasts of the LPGA’s 2018 and 2019 HUGEL – LA Open will air Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel. Third and final round coverage of the 2018 edition of the event (won by Moriya Jutanugarn) will air Thursday and Friday (7-9:30 p.m. ET), while third and final round coverage of the 2019 event (won by Minjee Lee) will air on Saturday and Sunday (7-10 p.m. ET).