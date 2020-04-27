This Week Across GOLF Channel & GOLFPASS (April 27-May 3)

News, Original and Instruction Programming Highlights

Rory McIlroy Joins Live, Split-Screen Enhanced Final Round Encore of 2019 PLAYERS

GOLF Channel and Sky Sports Golf will air an enhanced encore broadcast of the 2019 PLAYERS Championship final round tomorrow (Tuesday), featuring World No. 1 Rory McIlroy taking part in a live video feed that will air side-by-side on screen during the closing stretch of the telecast on both networks. Early stages of the final round broadcast will begin at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel, with McIlroy joining via live feed for the closing stretch around 4:30 p.m. ET.

Full details from this morning’s announcement on Watchalong with Rory can be found here.

All Week: Morning Drive, Golf Central Daily Shows Continue with Latest in Golf

After returning last week to GOLF Channel’s on-air programming schedule, Morning Drive and Golf Central continue this week with new episodes daily (9 a.m. ET – Morning Drive; 6 p.m. ET – Golf Central), covering the latest developments in the sport.

Guests scheduled to appear on Golf Central or Morning Drive this week include:

World Golf Hall of Fame member Tom Watson

PGA TOUR winner Max Homa

1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie

NBC Sports’ on-course reporter Jim “Bones” Mackay

GOLF Channel analysts Brandel Chamblee and Mark Rolfing

Sky Sports golf analyst Nick Dougherty

Big Break Dominican Republic – All Day and in Primetime

‘Big Break Mondays’ continue on GOLF Channel today with Big Break Dominican Republic, the series 14th season, initially airing in 2010 featuring a reunion cast of 12 former Big Break competitors (six men, six women). The 10-episode season is airing its entirety today (continuing until 6 p.m. ET), with the final two episodes re-airing from 9-11 p.m. ET. Subsequent Big Break seasons will continue in the coming weeks on Big Break Mondays, with full-season marathons airing during the day and the final two episodes (typically) replaying in primetime on GOLF Channel.

Additionally, Big Break Dominican Republic contestant (and current GOLF Channel host – School of Golf) Blair O’Neal joined Morning Drive today to recount her experience on Big Break. Cast members from the season (along with host – GOLF Channel’s Tom Abbott) will engage with fans on social media during the marathon using the hashtag #BigBreak.

Tuesday: New Episode of The Skill Code RX, Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The 1999 Open

At 7:30 p.m. ET, a new episode of The Skill Code RX will premiere, featuring host Cameron McCormick. The episode (“Ball Striking and Amplifying Practice) will detail how to practice to properly simulate the pressures and challenges of a competitive round.

Then at 8 p.m. ET, Golf’s Greatest Rounds will recall one of golf’s most memorable collapses through a re-airing of the final round of The 1999 Open at Carnoustie. The episode will detail the sequence of events that led to Paul Lawrie’s ultimate playoff victory over Jean van de Velde. The episode will replay immediately following at 10 p.m. ET. Lawrie is scheduled to join Morning Drive on Tuesday to recount his victory over Tom Watson in advance of Tuesday night’s episode of Golf’s Greatest Rounds.

Feherty Up Close (From a Distance): New Interviews with Sam Torrance, Gary McCord

GOLF Channel is continuing to publish new content as part of its Feherty Up Close (From a Distance) platform, a short-form interview extension of the Emmy-nominated original series Feherty, with sports and entertainment guests joining Feherty remotely via video conference.

New episodes scheduled to be published this week include interviews with 21-time European Tour winner and former Ryder Cup captain Sam Torrance (Tuesday), along with two-time PGA TOUR Champions winner and former golf broadcaster Gary McCord (Friday). All episodes are available on GOLF Channel’s YouTube, including the latest interviews with NBC Sports analyst/on-course reporter Notah Begay and PGA TOUR winner Max Homa.

Wednesday: Daly on Learning Center, GOLF Films’ Go Down Swinging, Tom at Turnberry

At 7 p.m. ET, a new digital episode of PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will be published on GOLF Channel’s YouTube channel and via @GolfChannel social media handles. Host Vince Cellini will be joined by major champion John Daly, who will discuss how he’s spending his time at home during the current hiatus and offer reflections on his first PGA TOUR Champions victory at the Insperity Invitational in 2017. A new episode of PGA TOUR – The CUT will air on GOLF Channel at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Following, a pair of GOLF Films will air in primetime beginning at 8 p.m. ET with Go Down Swinging, recounting The 1999 Open when Jean van de Velde surrendered what seemed like inevitable victory with a three-shot lead on the 72nd hole. At 9 p.m. ET, Tom at Turnberry will recall one of the most improbable sports moments in recent memory when Tom Watson (at age 59) forged a magical week at The 2009 Open that led to him nearly capturing his sixth Claret Jug. Watson also is scheduled to join Morning Drive on Wednesday to recall his improbable run at The 2009 Open in advance of Tom at Turnberry airing later in the evening. Each film also will re-air (Go Down Swinging – 10 p.m. ET; Tom at Turnberry – 11 p.m. ET).

GOLFPASS Original Programming & Instruction

Tuesday: GOLFPASS premieres ‘Fairway to Table,’ showcasing club fare, local flavors

A new series, Fairway to Table presented by ClubBuy, premieres Tuesday (tomorrow) exclusively as part of the GOLFPASS digital membership program. Featuring a culinary adventure exploring some of the nation’s finest country clubs, the series introduces the artists behind the apron who are creating local flavors and fantastic feasts for their members.

Hosted by chef and author Michael Ponzio, each episode of Fairway to Table will showcase the culinary program at the best country clubs across the U.S, with the premiere episode featuring executive chef Bob Burns of Austin Country Club, one of the oldest existing clubs in Texas.

The Conor Moore Show Episode 3 (NEW):

A first-of-its-kind comedy series poking a little fun at golf’s biggest stars, The Conor Moore Show returns with a new episode Tuesday night on GOLFPASS.

The series’ third episode will welcome GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee as a guest, breaking down the latest on Tiger Woods and Henrik Stenson. Conor also is joined by fellow impressionist extraordinaire Frank Caliendo and his amusing cast of characters.

The series is available exclusively on GOLFPASS as part of the digital membership program, which is offering the first two episodes of the new series for free. Episodes feature real-time monologues, sketches, as well as interviews with personalities from sports and entertainment.

Monday-Friday: GOLFPASS coaches will offer instruction tips and interact with fans via GOLFPASS social media handles throughout the day using the Hashtag #SwingFromHome. Each day will feature a different coach providing their own unique brand of instruction, including a 10-minute “Living Room Lesson” from each instructor that will post at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Monday: Chris Como (10:30 a.m.: Facebook/Instagram TV; 8 p.m.: Instagram Live)

Tuesday: Martin Hall (10:30 a.m.: Facebook/Instagram TV; 6:30 p.m.: Live, Twitter)

Wednesday: Andrew Rice (10:30 a.m.: Facebook/Instagram TV; 6 p.m.: Live, Twitter)

Thursday: Martin Chuck (10:30 a.m.: Facebook/Instagram TV; 7 p.m.: Facebook, Live)

Friday: Don Saladino (10:30 a.m.: Facebook/Instagram TV; 5 p.m.: Instagram Live)

Big Break Full Seasons on GOLFPASS

This past Friday, Big Break Ka'anapali and Big Break Prince Edward Island joined nine previous seasons of Big Break that are now available on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS as part of the newly launched GOLFPASS Video membership. Eleven Big Break seasons are currently available on GOLFPASS, including Big Break I, Big Break II: Las Vegas, Big Break III: Ladies Only, Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe, Big Break V: Hawaii, Big Break VI: Trump National, Big Break VII: Reunion, Big Break Mesquite, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Ka’anapali and Big Break Prince Edward Island.

This Friday, Big Break Michigan and Big Break Dominican Republic will launch on GOLFPASS, bringing the number of Big Break seasons available to 13.

GOLF Channel Podcast Premieres

GOLF Channel podcasts are available for listening on GOLF Channel Digital as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers. New episodes available this week:

Golf Central Podcast presented by TaylorMade: GOLF Channel senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner try to imagine what events – including the Ryder Cup – might feel like without fans.

FORE-1-1 with Chantel McCabe: Joined by Ben Higgins (The Bachelor), where the two talk about a nine-hole course he’s built during quarantine, as well as his golf game overall and plans for the future in the sport.

Tournament Programming (Encore Airings)

2019 PGA Professional Championship

Beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, GOLF Channel will re-air the final three rounds of the 2019 PGA Professional Championship, won by Alex Beach. Second round coverage will air from 7-9 a.m. ET Wednesday, with third and final round coverage airing from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. ET, respectively.

2018 (147TH) Open – Final Round

Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, GOLF Channel will re-air the final round of The 2018 Open at Carnoustie Golf Links, when Francesco Molinari outlasted Tiger Woods and others to capture the Claret Jug and the Italian’s first major championship.

PGA TOUR: Wells Fargo Championship (2012, 2015, ‘17-’18)

Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air final round telecasts of the Wells Fargo Championship. Thursday (2 p.m. ET) will feature the final round of the 2017 event (won by Brian Harman), while the final round from 2012 will re-air on Friday (3 p.m. ET, Rickie Fowler). Saturday and Sunday, GOLF Channel will air “lead-in” coverage (beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET) of the 2015 and 2018 final rounds respectively (won by Rory McIlroy – 2015; Jason Day – 2018), prior to the conclusion of each round airing on CBS.

LPGA Tour: LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship (2018-2019)

GOLF Channel will re-air third and final rounds of the 2018 and 2019 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship Thursday-Sunday in primetime, with telecasts beginning at 7 p.m. ET each night. Third and final round coverage of the 2019 tournament (won by Sei Young Kim) will air on Thursday and Friday respectively, with third and final round coverage of the 2018 edition of the event (won by Lydia Ko) airing Saturday and Sunday night.

PGA TOUR Champions: Insperity Invitational (2017, ‘19)

Encore telecasts of the PGA TOUR Champions’ 2017 and 2019 Insperity Invitational will air Friday-Sunday on GOLF Channel. Final round coverage of the 2017 tournament (won by John Daly) will air from 12:30-3 p.m. ET on Friday, while second and final round coverage of the 2019 event (won by Scott McCarron) will air from 3-6 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

European Tour: Andalucia Masters (2017, ‘19)

Third and final round encore telecasts of the European Tour’s 2017 and 2019 Andalucia Masters will air from 6-9 a.m. ET Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel. Third and final round coverage of the 2017 edition of the event (won by Sergio Garcia) will air Thursday and Friday, while third and final round coverage of the 2019 event (won by Christiaan Bezuidenhout) will air on Saturday and Sunday.

“From the Vault”: 2001 Arnold Palmer Invitational, PLAYERS (Sunday on NBCSN)

Throughout the week, NBC Sports Network will air (in primetime) more than 50 hours of classic sports events from the past 45+ years as part of NBC Sports From the Vault. On Sunday, From the Vault will feature a pair of classic PGA TOUR events from 2001 (Arnold Palmer Invitational, THE PLAYERS Championship), both of which were won by Tiger Woods. The 2001 Arnold Palmer Invitational features a final round duel between Woods and Phil Mickelson, which will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Final round coverage of the 2001 PLAYERS Championship will immediately follow at 11 p.m. ET, with Woods winning for the second time in as many weeks, erasing a six-shot deficit to ultimately defeat Vijay Singh by one stroke in a Monday finish.