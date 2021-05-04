Wells Fargo Championship odds: Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy trail these co-favorites

Rory McIlroy is a two-time Wells Fargo Championship winner (2010, 2015) but he's not the betting favorite this week. McIlroy, who has dropped to 15th in the Official World Golf Ranking and is seeking his first PGA Tour win since 2019, is fourth in odds at Quail Hollow, according to PointsBet Sportsbook.

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm lead the way at +1000. Bryson DeChambeau is next at +1400, with McIlroy at +1600.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win this week's Wells Fargo Championship:

+1000: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

+1400: Bryson DeChambeau

+1600: Rory McIlroy

+1800: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

+2200: Webb Simpson

+2500: Patrick Cantlay

+2800: Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Corey Conners, Will Zalatoris

+3000: Joaquin Niemann

+3300: Max Homa, Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im

+4000: Brian Harman, Jason Day, Cameron Tringale

+5000: Bubba Watson, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley

+6000: Stewart Cink, Rickie Fowler, Emiliano Grillo

