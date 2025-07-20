When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?

The 2025 men’s golf major season included one player achieving the career Grand Slam and another getting two legs closer to doing the same.

Rory McIlroy won the Masters to add a fourth different major to his collection. Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship and Open Championship to get within one U.S. Open of the career Slam. And speaking of the U.S. Open, J.J. Spaun won that in dramatic fashion for his maiden major title.

Here’s a look at when and where the Big 4 (in bold) were contested, as well as a few other high profile events in the men’s professional game this year: