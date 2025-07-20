Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?

  
Published July 20, 2025 01:08 PM
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Final Round
July 20, 2025 02:24 PM
Watch the best moments from the late portion to the final round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

The 2025 men’s golf major season included one player achieving the career Grand Slam and another getting two legs closer to doing the same.

Rory McIlroy won the Masters to add a fourth different major to his collection. Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship and Open Championship to get within one U.S. Open of the career Slam. And speaking of the U.S. Open, J.J. Spaun won that in dramatic fashion for his maiden major title.

Here’s a look at when and where the Big 4 (in bold) were contested, as well as a few other high profile events in the men’s professional game this year:

﻿DATE EVENT LOCATION WINNER
March 13-16 The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 		Rory McIlroy
April 10-13 Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Georiga 		Rory McIlroy
May 15-18 PGA Championship Quail Hollow Golf Club
Charlotte, North Carolina 		Scottie Scheffler
June 12-15 U.S. Open Oakmont Country Club
Oakmont, Pennsylvania 		J.J. Spaun
July 17-20 The Open Championship Royal Portrush Golf Club
Portrush, Northern Ireland 		Scottie Scheffler
Aug. 21-24 Tour Championship East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Georgia 		TBD (Scottie Scheffler defending)
Sept. 26-28 Ryder Cup Bethpage Black Course
Farmingdale, New York 		TBD (Team Europe defending)