When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?

Published July 20, 2025 01:08 PM
The 2025 men’s golf major season included one player achieving the career Grand Slam and another getting two legs closer to doing the same.
Rory McIlroy won the Masters to add a fourth different major to his collection. Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship and Open Championship to get within one U.S. Open of the career Slam. And speaking of the U.S. Open, J.J. Spaun won that in dramatic fashion for his maiden major title.
Here’s a look at when and where the Big 4 (in bold) were contested, as well as a few other high profile events in the men’s professional game this year:
|DATE
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|WINNER
|March 13-16
|The Players Championship
|
TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
|Rory McIlroy
|April 10-13
|Masters Tournament
|
Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Georiga
|Rory McIlroy
|May 15-18
|PGA Championship
|
Quail Hollow Golf Club
Charlotte, North Carolina
|Scottie Scheffler
|June 12-15
|U.S. Open
|
Oakmont Country Club
Oakmont, Pennsylvania
|J.J. Spaun
|July 17-20
|The Open Championship
|
Royal Portrush Golf Club
Portrush, Northern Ireland
|Scottie Scheffler
|Aug. 21-24
|Tour Championship
|
East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Georgia
|TBD (Scottie Scheffler defending)
|Sept. 26-28
|Ryder Cup
|
Bethpage Black Course
Farmingdale, New York
|TBD (Team Europe defending)