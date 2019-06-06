When in Canada ... Tour stars attempt the Goal-in-One Challenge

The RBC Canadian Open is proudly, well ... Canadian, having featured a hockey-rink style experience for fans and players in years past.

But this year they took it up a notch.

During their practice rounds, players were given a shot at the Goal-in-One Challenge - a chance to hit their drives into a hockey net from 285 yards away.

🚨 Goal-in-one! 🏒



TOUR players turned tee shots into slap shots in the hockey-themed challenge @RBCCanadianOpen. 🇨🇦#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ZEOa9cWuOU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 6, 2019

Everyone from Dustin Johnson to Rory McIlroy to Henrik Stenson tried their hand at the challenge, and while it resulted in mostly misses, a couple guys put the biscuit in the basket. Most impressive may have been Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, who rang one off the crossbar.

The challenge didn't result in a big break for any of the players, but on the bright side there have been worse attempts, like Mac from South Philly: